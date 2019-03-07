Something went wrong with the connection!

Government approves Rs 1,000 cr for Atal Innovation Mission
March 07
16:53 2019
NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Thursday approved Rs 1,000 crore for continuance of Atal Innovation Mission till 2019-20 and expanding Atal Tinkering Labs that encourage innovative thinking among young students, to 10,000 schools.

Each Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) receives a grant in aid of Rs 12 lakh in the first year and up to 2 lakh per year for subsequent four years for maintenance of the ATL equipment and operational expenses.

“The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved continuation of Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), and for incurring expenditure up to Rs 1,000 crore till 2019-20 by Atal Innovation Mission for expanding Atal Tinkering Labs to 10,000 schools,” an official statement said.

According to the statement, till date, 5,441 Atal Tinkering Labs have been selected across the country, out of which 2,171 ATLs from 623 districts have already received the first tranche of grant-in-aid for establishment of the labs in their respective schools.

Besides, 101 Atal Incubation Centers (AIC) have been selected nationwide, out of which 31 have received the first tranche of grants, it added.

The AIM of the government’s flagship initiative is to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

ATLs are play-workspaces fitted with state-of-the-art technologies like 3D printers, robotics, sensor technology kits, Internet of things (IoT), miniaturised electronics to stimulate innovation among students of classes 6 to 12.

The lab helps students find solutions by exploring and experiencing design thinking and innovation, a do-it-yourself approach etc. PTI

Related Articles

