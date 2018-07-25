Govt accepts compulsory registration of NRI marriages

NEW DELHI: The government today said it has accepted an expert committee’s recommendation of compulsory registration of NRI marriages.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said an Integrated Nodal Agency has also been set up under the chairpersonship of the secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, to discuss all issues related to NRI marital disputes.

“The government has accepted the recommendation for compulsory registration of NRI marriages of the expert committee set up under the chairmanship of Justice Arvind Kumar Goel, ex-chairperson, NRI Commission, Punjab, to look into issues faced by Indian nationals married to overseas nationals of Indian origin and suggest amendments in existing laws, policies and regulation,” he said. PTI

