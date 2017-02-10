Govt appoints Directors of 10 IIMs; G Raghuram to head IIM-B

NEW DELHI: The Directors of 10 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), including that in Bangalore, have been appointed by the government.

Professor G Raghuram will be the Director of IIM- Bangalore, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Raghuram has been a faculty member at IIM-Ahmedabad since 1985. He was also Dean (Faculty) there from September 2013 to December 2015.

Raghuram is, at present, chairperson of the Public Systems Group (PSG) at IIM-Ahmedabad. Set up in October 1975, the PSG is an interdisciplinary group with a focus on the generation and dissemination of knowledge concerning the public sphere.

He has been appointed in place of Prof. Sushil Vachani, whose resignation as IIM-Bangalore Director has been accepted ex-post facto by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) with effect from April 1, 2016.

Besides him, Shailendra Singh and Dheeraj Sharma will be the head of IIM in Ranchi and Rohtak, respectively. Bharat Bhasker has been named the Director of IIM-Raipur.

Mahadeo Prasad Jaiswal and L S Murty will be heading the premier business schools in Sambalpur and Nagpur, the order said.

Prof. Ganesan Kannabiran and Prof. Neelu Rohmetra will be Directors of IIMs in Bodhgaya and Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur, respectively, whereas Chandrasekhar Mylavarapu will head the institute in Vishakapatnam and Bhimaraya Metri IIM-Tiruchirappalli, it said.

These appointments were approved by the ACC-headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a period of five years, or until the incumbents attain the age of 65 years.

There are 20 IIMs across the country.

IIMs are the country’s premier business school. A bill aimed at providing degree granting power to the IIMs is pending in Parliament.–PTI