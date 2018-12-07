Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Govt appoints Krishnamurthy Subramanian as CEA

December 07
17:09 2018
NEW DELHI: The government Friday appointed ISB Hyderabad professor Krishnamurthy Subramanian as Chief Economic Adviser for a period of three years.

The post of CEA had been lying vacant since Arvind Subramanaian left the finance ministry after a four-year stint earlier this year.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved for the appointment of Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Associate Prof. and ED (CAF), ISB, Hyderabad, to the post of Chief Economic Adviser,” said a government notification.

His appointment will be for a period of three years, it said.

Subramanian holds a PhD degree from Chicago Booth. PTI

