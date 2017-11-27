Please set up your API key!

Govt determined to not let Delhi smog-like situation recur: env secy

November 27
11:24 2017
NEW DELHI: The Centre is determined to not let the Delhi smog-like situation recur, Environment Secretary C K Mishra said here today and asserted that no single authority can be held responsible.

If harsh measures are called for, “so be it”, Mishra said at an event hosted by WWF India where he launched a report on ‘Clean Energy Innovation Ecosystem in the SME sector in India’.

“We recently witnessed the Delhi smog, but no single authority can be held responsible for it. If the government has failed, then those who are emitting should also take responsibility,” he said.

To address environmental issues, individual efforts need to galvanize into a collective goal for the government and society as whole, Mishra, who also holds the portfolio of climate change, said.

“But, as a government, we are determined to not let the Delhi smog-like situation happen again. And, we are concerned not just for the national capital but for the whole India.

“If harsh measures are needed to ensure that, then so be it. Because we care for human lives,” he said.-PTI

