Govt Focusing on Quality Education: Javadekar

May 16
04:24 2017
Vadodara: The Union HRD minister, Prakash Javadekar has accentuated the need for quality education for everyone, in order to create a secure future for the Indian citizens.

“After providing access to education for all, now the focus is to ensure quality education to students across the country. The government is working actively on it as it believes that only quality education has the potential of developing a good citizen with a strong character. Quality education is a must for all-round development of the country,” he said while addressing an International Youth Convention at Sokhada Village.

Apart from that, he also discussed about passing a law at the national level to regulate the fee structure of the private schools of the subcontinent.

Another change for the schools affiliated to the CBSE board is that they can no longer indulge in monetary activities, such as sale of text books, uniforms and stationary.

“We want healthy competition between private and public schools for providing quality education to students,” he said. “Education is not something only between students and teachers. Parents, communities, society and other stakeholders should be involved in the process. This will bring productivity and improvement in education,” Javadekar added. -PTI

