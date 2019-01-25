Govt honours 855 police officers for distinguished services

NEW DELHI: Three constables of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry posthumously, were among the 885 police personnel from across the country who were honoured by the government for their distinguished services on the eve of the Republic Day.

While the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) have been given to three CRPF constables — Mohammad Yaseen, Borase Dinesh Dipak and Jaswant Singh — posthumously for sacrificing lives while performing duties, Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) have been given to 146 personnel, President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service to 74 personnel and Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 632 personnel.

Among the 146 personnel receiving the Police Medals for Gallantry, 41 are from the CRPF, 26 from the Odisha Police, 25 belonging to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 14 from the Chhattisgarh Police, 13 from the Meghalaya Police, 10 belonging to the Uttar Pradesh Police, eight from the Border Security Force, four from the Delhi Police, three from the Jharkhand Police and one each form the Assam Rifles and Indo Tibetan Border Police.

Meanwhile, 86 personnel were also awarded with the Fire Service Medals on the occasion of the Republic Day this year.

Of these, President’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry have been awarded to 15 personnel, Fire Service Medal for Gallantry have been awarded to 14 personnel, President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service to seven personnel and Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service to five personnel.

As many as 58 personnel have also been awarded Home Guard and Civil Defence Medals on the occasion of the Republic Day this year.

Of these, President’s Home Guard and Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service have been awarded to eight personnel and Home Guard and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service to 50 personnel. PTI

