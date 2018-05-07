Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Govt nod for 3 new airport terminal buildings

Govt nod for 3 new airport terminal buildings
May 07
12:02 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: In a major step towards augmentation of aviation infrastructure in the country, the Centre has approved a proposal to build new terminal buildings at the Chennai, Lucknow and Guwahati airports at an estimated cost of over Rs 5,000 crore.
The proposal was approved at a meeting of the Union Cabinet.
The aviation sector in the country is currently growing at well over 20 per cent and touched 28 per cent in March, with 1.16 crore Indians making flight journeys during the month.
Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said the new terminal building approved for the Chennai airport at Rs 2,467 crore will have a capacity to handle 35 million passengers per annum and take care of the growth requirement till 2027.
Likewise, the new terminal building in Lucknow will have an annual capacity of 13.6 million passengers and will cater to the passenger growth requirements up to 2030-31. It will be built at a cost of Rs 1,232 crore and will be a major force multiplier towards UP’s growth, the minister tweeted.

The new terminal building at Guwahati will be built at a cost of Rs 1,383 crore and will have a capacity to handle nine million passengers per annum. “It (the new terminal) will give a major thrust to our Act East’ policy and to tourism in NE India,” Prabhu said.
“We remain committed to augmenting the airport capacity and facilities to match the 20 per cent passenger growth rate and for constantly improving your air-travel experience under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, he said.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu

Last month, the aviation market grew close to 30 per cent.
Therefore, the need of the hour is to keep pace with growth and ensure better facilities in airports. If the airports do not grow as fast as the aviation sector is growing, there will be a big challenge at hand, Prabhu said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Govt nod for 3 new airport terminal buildings NEW DELHI: In a major step towards augmentation of aviation infrastructure in the country, the Centre has approved a proposal to build new terminal buildings at the Chennai, Lucknow and...
  • BJP for special flights to north for summers MUMBAI: The local unit of the ruling BJP has demanded special flights from here to cities such as Lucknow, Patna, Gorakhpur and Varanasi on the lines of the special trains,...
  • AirAsia X to start Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur flight AMRITSAR: The AirAsia X has said it will start direct flight services between Amritsar and Kuala Lumpur as part of its expansion plan in India this year. From August 16,...
  • MoU signed to promote tourism in Krishna Circuit NEW DELHI: The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) and the Indian Yoga Association (IYA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate interaction and cooperation between the...
  • Woman flies UK to India on husband’s passport LONDON: An Indian-origin businesswoman managed to travel from UK’s Manchester city to New Delhi via Dubai on her husband’s passport before the serious security lapse was picked up in India,...
  • US seeking 1 million for massive study of DNA, health habits WASHINGTON: Wanted: A million people willing to share their DNA and 10 years of health habits, big and small, for science. The U.S. government is opening nationwide enrollment for an...
  • 14 Indian cities most polluted in the world NEW DELHI: Delhi, Kanpur and Varanasi are among the 14 most-polluted cities in the world, a new WHO report says even as environment and health experts sounded an alarm about...
  • Health scheme to continue till 2019-20 NEW DELHI: In a major boost to expansion of health care infrastructure in the country, the Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY)...
  • Cabinet approves 100-bed hospital for Najafgarh NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet has approved the construction and operationalisation of a 100-bed hospital at the rural health training centre in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh area at an estimated cost...
  • Trump faked his health bill ahead of election? WASHINGTON: For long, US President Donald Trump has criticized the media for publishing “fake news” about him. Now it has emerged that he may have faked his own bill of...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.