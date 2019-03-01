Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Govt nod for 4-lane bridge over Brahmaputra

Govt nod for 4-lane bridge over Brahmaputra
March 01
10:40 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) Thursday approved construction of four lane bridge including approaches over river Brahmaputra between Dhubri on North Bank (Assam) and Phulbari on South Bank on NH-127 B in Meghalaya.

The total length of the bridge will be 19.282 km, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters after by the CCEA meeting.

The construction of the bridge project will cut huge travel distance from 205.3 km to only 19.282 km and saving in time of five hours to 20 minutes between Dhubri in Assam and Phulbari in Meghalaya.

“This alignment will further augment the transport network for the region by providing the shortest link between the western regions of Meghalaya as well as Barak valley region of Assam and southern states in NE namely Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and the rest of the country, including the ports of Kolkata,” an official release said.

The government also approved a proposal for revised cost of project proposal titled ‘ADB assisted North Eastern State Roads Investment Programme (NESRIP)’, a centrally sponsored scheme implemented over a period of 5 years at a revised cost of Rs 2,144.56 crore from the earlier approved cost of Rs 1,353.83 crore.

Meanwhile, government also gave its gave nod to a pact between India and Norway for non-intrusive geological survey and investigations.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between both the nations in September last year between NHIDCL and a Norwegian NGO. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Land Sea Homes

Land Sea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Save yourself from such crime. Be Smart Park Smart - @FremontPD https://t.co/Spwpg963lz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2019, 6:16 am

Our heart goes out for the CRPF Jawans in India and their families who lost their lives as martyrs. 🙏 Rest In Peace… https://t.co/QXoyJOtWw9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 15, 2019, 5:08 am

Read & Subscribe to our Digital Edition Exclusively on https://t.co/6flXKTN3fI. Click the link below to read now!… https://t.co/kVIwXrvhKQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 14, 2019, 7:33 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.