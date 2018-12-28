Govt ready to hold assembly polls in J-K: HM Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: The Center Friday said in the Lok Sabha that there was no other option left with the Governor but to recommend President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir as no party or alliance staked claim to form government and asserted that it was ready to hold assembly polls in the state.

Replying to a discussion on the resolution on a presidential proclamation about imposition of President’s Rule in the state, Home Minister Rajnath Singh also rejected claims of some opposition parties that the BJP was propping up a regional party to form government.

The resolution was adopted by a voice vote.

If the BJP wanted to indulge in horse-trading to form government, then it would have done so during the six-month Governor’s Rule, he said.

The Home Minister said the then Governor N N Vohra had sent a report in June after speaking to leaders of all major parties that none of them had expressed any intention to form a government.

The Central government would take no wrong or immoral action in the state, Singh asserted, saying it is ready for assembly polls but the decision has to be taken by the Election Commission.

“We are totally committed to democratic process,” he said. PTI

Comments

comments