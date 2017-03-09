Govt views hate crimes against Indians in the US seriously: HM

NEW DELHI: Alleged hate crimes against Indians in the US are being viewed seriously by India and the government will make a statement on the matter in Parliament next week, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today.

In recent weeks, at least two Indians have been killed in incidents of hate crime in the US.

With Opposition members raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Singh said the government has taken serious note of the issue.

What is happening in the US is being viewed seriously by the government and a statement would be made in the Parliament next week, he said during Question Hour.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar also said the government was very much concerned about the incidents in the US.

As soon as the proceedings began after obituary references were made on the passing away of four former members, Opposition members raised various issues, including those related to hate crimes against Indians in the US.

AIADMK members wanted to raise the issue of Sri Lankan Navy firing at Tamil fishermen. They raised slogans and trooped into the Well of the House.

The members went back after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan assured that they could raise the issue during Zero Hour.

As a mark of respect to the departed members including former Lok Sabha Speaker Rabi Ray, the House stood in silence for a brief while.

Other former members who passed away were Jambuwant Dhote, P Shiv Shanker and Syed Shahabuddin.–PTI