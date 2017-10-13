Grand celebration for ‘Golden Brick Awards’

DUBAI: Phoenix Duo Matrix in association with ‘World Wide Federation for International Real Estate Investors’ proudly celebrated and organised the 2nd edition of “Golden Brick Awards ” an initiative to acknowledge and appreciate the achievements and contribution of Indian Real estate Builders, Developers and Professionals to the Real Estate Industry.

The Award ceremony was organised at Hotel Marriott- AL Jaddaf on 5th of October, 2017.

Worldwide Federation for International Real Estate Investors is a non-political, non-profit making entity promoting a cordial relationship between various Global Real Estate Developers and Worldwide Investors, whereas Phoenix Duo Matrix is a strategic communication consultancy agency, working very closely with real estate Industry of India with global approach and presence.

This is the second time these Indian Real Estate awards were organized outside India, specifically in a country like Dubai [UAE], which is known for its innovative and progressive approach towards Real Estate and Infrastructure across the Globe.

The aim was to celebrate the Highest Levels of Achievements of Companies operating in all sectors of the Property & Real Estate Industry, as a:

• Gesture to celebrate the emergence of the Indian Real Estate Industry as a major contributor to economic growth of the country

• To acknowledge and appreciate the efforts and contributions of the “Builder & Developers Community” in development of the Country’s infrastructure

• To create a platform to thank them and wish them the best for their future projects

• The Awards confer a global recognition on the professionals, and developers to bring out the best through sound and commendable business policies, along with unmatched contribution to the country’s growth

• Awards with Pan India reach engaging the developers not only from the major cities but from tier 2 & 3 cities also at Regional level. Received number of applications for Nominations for various categories are 1000+

• Provides unparalleled networking opportunities with industry leaders, including leading professionals from top real estate companies. Explores innovative ideas from the people bringing change in our industry.

Panel Discussion

The Award Ceremony started with a panel discussion by the Real Estate & Infrastructure Experts on “Trends in Real Estate Sector – Risk & Rewards”

The panel discussion was moderated by legendry Mr Ravinder Bhan, MD of TPS World Learning.

International Audit Agencies like Synovate Canada, Modop Australia were hired to create the parameters and take care of the auditing process of the nominations. An International Jury Panel was formed, having industry experts from various countries to finalize the winners.

Prominent participation was from cities like J&K, Punjab, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad etc.

More than 300 Top Real Estate brands from Pan India had filed nominations for the Awards in regional and national categories.

Name of a few major winners are Godrej Properties, Omkar Developers, Mantri Group, Kalptaru, Koltepatil Developers, Rustomjee, Infinity, M3M, Central Park, VTP, La Casa, Omaxe Developers, Select City, Jain Housing & Construction Pvt Ltd , Mona Township, GBP, Sugam Homes, Pacifica Companies, Club One Estate, DLF and many more.

The Founding Director of the Organizing Company Mr. Rajesh Sharma said that ‘This was the Second Edition of these International Awards and the response was tremendous and overwhelming. These Awards are going to be the World’s renowned mark of Excellence for the Real Estate Industry in the coming years.

Dr. Romesh Japra, Official Host, said that Golden Brick Awards are gaining popularity in the western world also, especially North America. “Very soon we’ll be launching North America chapter also apart from the UAE chapter,” he added.

Chief Guest of the Ceremony:

His Excellency Suhail Mohd Al Zarooni, Guinness World Record Holder and Chairman Al Zarooni Foundation & the Emirati Entrepreneur.

Guests of Honor:

Mr. Sultan Ali Rashed Lootah, Managing partner Vault Investments; Chairman at Vietgate General Trading L.L.C and MD at Sultan Lootah Petroleum.

Ms. Nicole Rodrigues, Managing Director, Diva Group of Companies

Official Event Host:

Dr. Romesh Japra, Chairman of the Federation of Indian Associations of Northern California, the Founder & Convener of the Festival of Globe – Silicon Valley (FOGSV) and Publisher of India Post, USA.

Audience in attendance:

Famous Emirati personalities from the UAE real estate business world, government departments, renowned real estate experts from various countries like Canada, UK, Singapore, India etc apart from the top management of various real estate companies from India.

