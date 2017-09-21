Grand opening of Boulevard in Dublin Sept 23

DUBLIN, CA: Discover a place that’s active, urban, connected, original. This Saturday, September 23, you’re invited to The Big Reveal of Boulevard, a 189-acre new master-planned community that’s opening its doorsin the heart of Dublin. Come out from 12:00 to 5:00 pm to hit the scene and the fun as you enjoy small bites, desserts and refreshments, tour new model homes and explore the three new neighborhoods by CalAtlantic Homes and Brookfield Residential.

Plus, learn more about everything Boulevard has to offer! With 15 neighborhood parks, a 30-acre community park, a planned rec center and new townhomes from the high $600,000s and single-family homes from the low $1,000,000s, Boulevard is a place to experience.

Smart, innovative and new, Boulevard is something you can feel with your eyes and see with your heart. With architecture so vibrant and diverse,each neighborhood is a place all its own with its own point of view, from Madison and Union by CalAtlantic Homes to Huntington by Brookfield Residential.And each neighborhood is unique, detailed and inspired, offering options from townhomes to single-family residences.

Priced from the low $700,000s, Madison at Boulevard invites you to come together, get involved and be in the moment.

Featuring from 1,337 to 2,218 square feet, these modern townhomes make room for you and all of your ambitions, offering up to four bedrooms and three-and-one-half baths in addition to contemporary kitchens and spacious great rooms.

Union at Boulevardis where new townhomes lead to a new way to live. Innovative and inspired, six floor plansrange from 1,443 to 2,076 square feet, presenting up to three bedrooms and three-and-one-half baths.

With open floor plansfor entertaining and an array of stunning features, Union is your neighborhood to make new connections. New townhomes are priced from the high $600,000s.

Inspired, original and in the mix, Huntington at Boulevard is a place full of life. Three single-family home designs feature from 2,424 to 2,691 square feet, making it easy to meet up with neighbors for fun and a movie, play the host or just share conversation as you share a meal. With up to five bedrooms and four baths, these single-family homes speak to your style. Huntington is priced from the low $1,000,000s.

When you live at Boulevard in Dublin, you come home to a place that’s convenient, connected and close to it all.It’s a place totake a walk, mingle with neighbors and see where you end up. You’ll come across walking and biking trails, a future 30-acre public park, friends sharing laughs and a dessert.

You’ll see planned themed neighborhood parks, from The Kitchen with its barbecue and tables to The Lounge and The Playground, the tot lot area for the kids.

And you’ll exchange a smile as you experience The Rec Center (planned), an approximately 14,500-square-foot hub complete with fitness rooms, a clubhouse, game rooms, kitchens and cafes, lounge spaces, a conference room, fire pits, a fireplace and lap and lounge pools.

Plus, you’re close to all of Dublin and the Bay Area. You can head out to local restaurants, shops, great schools and open space. Make your way by foot to BART and take in the possibilities or just take off down 680 or 580. Whatever you do, this is a place to experience everything.

Boulevard is located at Dublin Boulevard and Sterling Street, Dublin, CA 94568. For more information, please call (925) 314-4068 or visit BoulevardDublin.com.

