Great success for Cong in Guj: Sharad Yadav congratulates

NEW DELHI: Rebel JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav today congratulated Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the improved show of his party in the Gujarat polls, dubbing it a “great success”.

The JD (U) faction, led by Yadav, had contested four seats in Gujarat in alliance with the Congress and won two. The rebel JD(U) leader said in a statement the BJP had barely managed to hold on to power in the state and claimed that the people of Gujarat would soon be very unhappy.

“It is a matter of satisfaction that the Congress has achieved a great success in improving its tally in the Gujarat election. I would congratulate Rahul Gandhi for his untiring efforts,” Yadav said.

Stating that he respected the mandate, the JD (U) leader said he was sure that the people of Gujarat would soon feel like the rest of the people in the country, who were “depressed”.

“The youth does not have jobs, women are suffering from inflation, farmers are completely under pressure and quitting agriculture,” he said.-PTI

