India Post

Green Oscar awarded to Environmentalist Purnima Devi Barman

May 24
10:44 2017
Guwahati: The esteemed environmentalist from Assam, Purnima Devi Barman, has been recently awarded the Whitley Award, also known as the Green Oscars, for her constant achievement in sustaining greater adjutant storks.

“I am happy that our work has been recognized. It was only made possible with the cooperation from everyone. I want to share my happiness with everybody associated with the work,” Barman said after winning the award at London.

Connected with Aaranyak NGO that looks after wildlife preservation, she had received the award from the Princess Royal Anne. She has also been working with a variety of villages in the Kamrup district, such as Dadara, Pachariya and Hingimari. -PTI

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  
