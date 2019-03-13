Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Green tea can check Alzheimer’s: Study

Green tea can check Alzheimer’s: Study
March 13
12:28 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: A diet containing compounds found in green tea and carrots reversed Alzheimer’s-like symptoms in mice genetically programmed to develop the disease, an advance that could one day pave the way for treatment of dementia in humans, say researchers.

The study, led by the University of Southern California in the US, supports the idea that combination therapy, rather than a single magic bullet, may offer the best approach to treating people living with Alzheimer’s.

Combination treatment is already the standard of care for diseases such as cancer, HIV infection and rheumatoid arthritis.

The findings, published in the journal Biological Chemistry, showed that a combination of EGCG, or epigallocatechin-3-gallate – found in green tea; and FA, or ferulic acid – found in carrots, tomatoes, rice, wheat and oats – completely restored spatial working memory.

After three months of treatment, the Alzheimer’s mice performed just as well as the healthy comparison mice.

“You don’t have to wait 10 to 12 years for a designer drug to make it to the market. You can make these dietary changes today. I find that very encouraging,” said Terrence Town, Professor at the varsity.

For the study, the researchers assigned 32 mice with Alzheimer’s-like symptoms to one of four groups with an equal number of males and females for three months.

The dosage was 30 milligrams per kilogram of body weight – a dosage well-tolerated by humans and easily consumed as part of a healthy diet.

The researchers noted that many mouse discoveries never translate into human treatments.

However, the findings lend credence to the idea that certain readily available, plant-based supplements might offer protection against dementia in humans, they said. © IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Land Sea Homes

Land Sea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Save yourself from such crime. Be Smart Park Smart - @FremontPD https://t.co/Spwpg963lz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2019, 6:16 am

Our heart goes out for the CRPF Jawans in India and their families who lost their lives as martyrs. 🙏 Rest In Peace… https://t.co/QXoyJOtWw9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 15, 2019, 5:08 am

Read & Subscribe to our Digital Edition Exclusively on https://t.co/6flXKTN3fI. Click the link below to read now!… https://t.co/kVIwXrvhKQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 14, 2019, 7:33 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.