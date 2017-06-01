Ground-breaking held for new Hare Krishna Temple

CHICAGO: The ISKCON Naperville temple had a new and big start on Sunday May 21 when devotees and priests gathered in large numbers for the Bhumipuja or ground-breaking ceremony at its present site. At present it is housed in an old building that was acquired by ISKCON about seven years ago.

As the popularity of the temple grew in the area, the devotee and visitor base expanded considerably and the existing facilities were stretched to limit which led to a plan for a major expansion of the temple. The ground-breaking ceremony marked the beginning of this project.

The event was a huge success attended by over 1,000 people including ISKCON leaders, devotees, Greater Chicago residents, and various elected officials including Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico.

The event included a special Vedic ceremony including fire sacrifice and speeches by prominent personalities followed by lunch. In his address, Mayor Steve Chirico, who has been very supportive of the temple project, observed that “the ISKCON temple brings a great element of diversity to the Naperville community.” He also said “Programs like ISKCON are what makes Naperville a better place”.

The total cost of the temple expansion is approximately $4 million of which around $600,000 has been pledged so far. This will allow the project to be completed in phases. The new temple will offer classes in devotional dance, music and art centered on Krishna.

There are also plans to offer sessions in health and well-being, Yoga and meditation. The temple will also have facility to expand winter and summer programs that are currently offered to children. Leadership and management training programs are planned to engage the youth in various services. The addition of all these programs will be a great gift to the Naperville community and to all visitors of the temple.

ISKCON Naperville temple is currently involved in various community programs. With the expansion of the temple several new programs will be added.

One of ISKCON’s popular programs is instruction of the profound messages of the Bhagavad Gita, one of the greatest philosophical and religious dialogues known to man. Currently the temple offers this spiritual education for children and adults at the temple as well as in smaller personalized settings within the community known as Bhakti Vriksha programs.

Other popular programs include the vegetarian Prasadam (sanctified food) service which is a free Sunday feast offered to all visitors at the temple and it will be further expanded after the commercial kitchen is built in the new temple. It welcomes donations of any amount.

