Gujarat-based university ties up with American school to launch MBA program in pharmacy management

WASHINGTON: With an aim to tap the huge market potential in pharmaceutical and allied industries, a Gujarat-based university has collaborated with a leading American school of management to launch a specialized masters program in business administration. The Ahmedabad University in collaboration with the Rady School of Management at the University of California San Diego has announced the launch of a Global Executive MBA Degree in Pharmaceutical Management to professionals employed in pharmacy and allied industries.

The university said in a statement that there was a need in the industry to redefine existing practices, introduce new technology and models and cultivate performance-driven culture that delivers improved quality of access, care and solutions. “As India becomes a global pharmacy hub, it is imperative that the leaders, managers and employees of companies in the sector sharpen their technological, scientific, and management acumen,” said Professor Pradeep Khosla, Chancellor, University of California, San Diego.

The two-year program will enable working professionals in the pharmaceutical sector to develop the next generation of action-oriented leaders, who understand the ethical expectations that societies have of them, said Prof Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor, Ahmedabad University. “The program weaves an understanding of science, technology, and social impact, within a managerial framework,” he said. PTI

