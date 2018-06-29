Gujarat may use Israeli capabilities to combat cyber crime

JERUSALEM: Gujarat plans to extensively use Israeli capabilities to combat cyber crime and has sought its cooperation to boost the state’s initiatives in the field of forensic science.

Several private Israeli companies working in cyber crime detection, prevention and forensic science domains yesterday demonstrated the state-of-the-art technologies developed by them before a high-profile delegation from Gujarat led by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

We have seen some of the demonstrations by leading Israeli players in this field and are open to extensively use relevant Israeli capabilities to build our own initiatives, Rupani told PTI yesterday.

The chief minister is on a six-day visit to Israel to strengthen cooperation in the fields of internal security, water management and agriculture between Gujarat and the Jewish state.

Gujarat is already using some Israeli solutions to combat cyber crimes but the current tour of Rupani is likely to intensify the cooperation.

Aiming at providing skilled and trained man power to investigative and security agencies across the globe, Gujarat have established the world’s first forensic science university at Gandhinagar.

The highly specialized university, which started functioning from 2009, was the vision and dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was the chief minister of Gujarat at that time, Rupani said.

The Gujarat Government has also recently approved the establishment of four cyber cells in the state. PTI

