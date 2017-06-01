Gujarati play ‘Sardar Patel’ mesmerizes Chicago

CHICAGO: Shree Jalaram Mandir presented a play “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Our Beloved Iron Man” on Friday, May 26 at The Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin, a northwest suburb of Chicago.

The inclement weather notwithstanding, the show attracted 450 plus guests and members. The event started with Deep Pragatya ceremony by Shri and Smt Nakul Singh Chand (Air-India Manager Mid-west), followed by singing of US and India’s National Anthems and opening remarks by MC (Vipul Thakkar).

The play was in Gujarati, Hindi and English (an excellent real time representation to portray all individual characters involved during the pre-post India’s Independence). It is written and directed by Dr Vikram Panchal and Shaunak Vyas.

Sardar Patel was one of the most pivotal leaders to emerge out of the Indian freedom struggle. Born in the last quarter of the 19th century, he started legal practice in the early twentieth century. He was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi to join the freedom struggle in year 1917. Soon he became one of the three most prominent leaders, along with Gandhi and Nehru.

The play begins when Sardar was practicing law in Ahmedabad, and was singularly disinterested in any kind of public work. He meets Mahatma Gandhi in Gujarat Club and gets inspired by him to work for people. It shows his struggle with Jinnah, British Raj and a key role in the integration of the princely states. The play tries to catch the essence of the life, work and philosophy of the legendary man known as The Iron Man & Unifier of India.

This play has been presented over 30 times all over India and was also viewed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In India this show is acted on stage by over 30 actors/artists and supporters, to include technician specialists providing sound effects, background music, tunes, lighting etc. While performing in USA, entire recital was performed by only eight actors who overcame challenges presented due to short staff, by multitasking.

Each artist performed at least four additional roles. These artists also managed other behind the stage tasks, such as multiple set changes, sound effects, background music, tunes, lighting etc. It was evident that such a challenging production only works when the actors share certain camaraderie and it is a team of seasoned artists. The audience could feel the amazing chemistry of the entire cast on the stage.

The play received applause and a standing ovation from attendees. Chairman (Chirayu Parikh) proposed vote of thanks to all attendees, 25 plus sponsors and Siddhi Events (Smita Gandhi) for bringing such a unique play to USA.

The cast was extremely happy with the hospitality and Shaunak Vyas indicated that next year in the month of April 2018, the team is planning to bring two outstanding real life plays in USA including performance in Chicago. One is the life story of Swami Vivekananda who made his mark during world religious gathering in Chicago over 100 yrs ago and the other, the true life story of Aruna Singh, the first women to climb Mt. Everest on just one leg at the age of 19 years.

Jayanti Oza adds:

The artists’ team including artist Shanak Vyas (Sardar Patel), Dr. Vikram Panchal, Dr. Rekha Joshi, Tapan Jani, Parth Rawal, Pranay Mehta, Shivani Bhagat, and Jay Mehta excelled in their performances. They were great in their presentations of Jawaharlal Nehru, Sarojini Naidu, Maulana Azad, Gandhiji and Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Yogesh Thakar & Chadrakant Modi

