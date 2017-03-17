Gujarati play staged at Meadows Club

CHICAGO: Over 650 people attended an enjoyable Gujarati Drama “Jyan Laxmi Tyan Narayan” organized by Big Suchir-Niranjan and Hitesh Gandhi, at Meadows Club Banquet in Rolling Meadows last week. The event was also supported by organizations like Gandhi Samaj of Chicago, Lohana Association, Bhartiya Senior Citizens, United Senior Pariwar, Shreejidwar Haveli, Senior Pariwar Elgin.

Plaque was given to Chief Guest Gurmeet Singh Dhalwan of Adbhut entertainment for his excellent services to the entertainment industry

At the end, Hitesh Gandhi thanked all members of audience for coming to the drama which was a grand success.

Suresh Shah