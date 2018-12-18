‘Gully Boy’ to premiere at Berlin Film Festival

BERLIN: Zoya Akhtar’s next directorial “Gully Boy” will have its world premiere at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival.

The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, is based on the lives of rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy, known for their song “Mere Gully Mein”.

The film will be screened at the Berlinale Special Gala segment of the film festival, the festival organizers said in a statement.

The movie also features Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Amruta Subhash and Vijay Verma, and is set to release in February next year.

The 69th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival will run from February 7 to 17 next year. Danish filmmaker Lone Scherfig’s “The Kindness of Strangers” will kick off the film extravaganza. PTI

