Please set up your API key!

India Post

Gunfight takes place in Gurez forests in North Kashmir

August 21
05:42 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Srinagar: According to the official sources, a gunfight had erupted between the army troops and the infiltrators of the forest area of Guruz in North Kashmir.

“Army had launched a massive search operation yesterday evening at Dhurmut forest area at Kundalwan in Gurez after noticing suspicious movement when they were on routine patrol of the forests,” the official sources stated.
The Army troops were patrolling the area, when they came in contact with the group of infiltrators who had sneaked inside the Indian Territory, through the LOC. –News Source

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.