Gunfight takes place in Gurez forests in North Kashmir

Srinagar: According to the official sources, a gunfight had erupted between the army troops and the infiltrators of the forest area of Guruz in North Kashmir.

“Army had launched a massive search operation yesterday evening at Dhurmut forest area at Kundalwan in Gurez after noticing suspicious movement when they were on routine patrol of the forests,” the official sources stated.

The Army troops were patrolling the area, when they came in contact with the group of infiltrators who had sneaked inside the Indian Territory, through the LOC. –News Source

