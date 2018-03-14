‘Haider’ actor Narendra Jha dies at 55

MUMBAI: Noted film and television actor Narendra Jha, best known for his performance in films such as “Raees”, “Kaabil” and “Haider”, died today after a heart attack, according to the family.

He was 55.

The actor died at his farmhouse in Wada.

“Yes, he has passed away. He got heart attack today early morning while he was at his farmhouse. He was here because he was not keeping well,” a family member told PTI.

Jha began his acting career on TV with hit shows like “Shanti”, “Ithihass”, “Captain House”.

The actor gradually moved to films but continued his hold on the small screen, appearing in Shyam Benegal’s “Samvidhaan”, comedy show “Begusarai” and “Chhoona Hai Aasmaan”.

He played Shahid Kapoor’s father in Vishal Bhardwaj’s “Haider” and bootlegger Musa Bhai in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Raees”. He was set to appear in Prabhas-starrer “Saaho”.

Condolence messages began pouring on Twitter as the news of actor’s sudden death spread.

Rahul Dholakia, who directed Raees, tweeted: “Gosh !! Tragic. Shocking. Musa bhai no more?? RIPNarendraJha.”

Actor Sonu Sood tweeted, “That’s so sad. He was a lovely human being. May his soul rest in peace.”

Director Hansal Mehta tweeted, “What a shocker! Narendra Jha? This profession is truly a killer.”

Cine & TV Artists Association also condoled the actor’s death.

“@CintaaOfficial expresses its deepest condolence on the sudden demise of Shri #NarendraJha. May his soul Rest in Peace.”

Producer Ekta Kapoor, who worked with Jha in “Ithihass”, wrote, “From captain house to ithihass he was one of the first actors I worked with #RipNarendrajha.”-PTI

