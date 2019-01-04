Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

HAL gets nod to produce weaponized version of LCA Tejas

HAL gets nod to produce weaponized version of LCA Tejas
January 04
17:10 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BENGALURU: The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has been given the nod to manufacture weaponized version of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas for the Indian Air Force and the first such aircraft is expected to be out by the year-end, according to a company spokesperson.

The Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) has given the green signal to start manufacturing of Tejas Mk1 under Final Operational Clearance (FOC) configuration, he said.

“The actual final operational clearance, however, will take place only after extensive tests and trial,” the HAL spokesperson told PTI here.

To get the final operational clearance, the aircraft must have battle-time capabilities of mid-air refueling, AESA radar, electronic warfare suites, a variety of bombs and weapons, among others, he said.

The CEMILAC had accepted the design documents submitted by Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), which had designed and developed Tejas, he added.

CEMILAC is a DRDO laboratory authorized to certify military aircraft and airborne systems.

“The IAF has ordered 40 LCA aircraft. Of this, 20 will be FOC-configured. Another 20 are IOC (Initial Operational Clearance)-configured,” the HAL spokesperson said.

Some 10 to 11 IOC-configured Tejas have been given to the IAF, which flies them to get acquainted with the LCA’s competencies, he said.

Asked when the first weaponized aircraft would be out, the spokesperson said, “Our objective is to deliver it with FOC configuration by year-end — between October and December.” PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Congress revival last till Parliamentary elections?

  • Yes (50%, 2 Votes)
  • No (50%, 2 Votes)

Total Voters: 4

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.