Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Haley, Sajjan at UN meet mark rise of Diaspora

Haley, Sajjan at UN meet mark rise of Diaspora
April 06
11:27 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

UNITED NATIONS: At a high-level UN Security Council meeting on peacekeeping operations, the world’s superpower – the US – and Canada were represented by their top cabinet-level officials, both of whom are of Indian-descent and belonging to the Sikh faith, signaling the rise of Indian-origin persons in geo-political leadership positions across the world.

US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Canada’s Minister for National Defense Harjit Singh Sajjan came together to address the Security Council in an open debate on improving the Organization’s flagship enterprise – UN peacekeeping.
Haley, born as Nimrata Randhawa in South Carolina, is the daughter of Indian immigrants from Punjab. Her parents Ajit Singh Randhawa and Raj Kaur Randhawa emigrated from Amritsar in Punjab, India. Haley had served as the Governor of South Carolina. She became the first Indian-American to serve in a presidential administration at a Cabinet level position when she was confirmed to be inducted in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.
Sajjan was born in a village in the Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, India and had emigrated to Canada in 1976, when he was five years old. He was sworn in as Canada’s defense minister in the government of Justin Trudeau in 2015.
Addressing the Council, Haley called for shared responsibility and shared costs for peacekeeping among Member States. She said the United States has long been the largest financial contributor to UN peacekeeping by far but added that peacekeeping is a shared responsibility. She announced that going forward, the US will not pay more than 25 per cent of the peacekeeping budget.
With shared responsibility comes shared burdens and shared costs. One country should not shoulder more than one quarter of the UN peacekeeping budget, and we look forward to a more equitable distribution of the budget among Member States. Moving forward, the United States will not pay more than 25 percent of the peacekeeping budget, she said, adding that this is a cap required by US law.
All of us have a role to play, and all of us must step up, she said.
Speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends of Women, Peace and Security, another diplomat Sajjan called for redoubled efforts and more creative thinking to increase the number of women in peacekeeping.
He said more must be done to mainstream gender considerations into peacekeeping, including the deployment of gender advisers and women protection advisers.

Speaking in his national capacity, he said the United Nations had repeatedly failed to reach targets for the deployment of women. The time for change is now and we must be bold, he said, drawing attention to a Canadian initiative aimed at overcoming barriers to women’s participation.
Noting that Canada chaired the Working Group of the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations, he said that body had tied the voices of troop – and police – contributing countries to efforts to improve the way peacekeeping was delivered. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Move for citizenship question in Census criticized WASHINGTON DC: The Democratic National Committee and the Center for American Progress have denounced the U.S. Department of Commerce decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. Democratic...
  • Haley, Sajjan at UN meet mark rise of Diaspora UNITED NATIONS: At a high-level UN Security Council meeting on peacekeeping operations, the world’s superpower – the US – and Canada were represented by their top cabinet-level officials, both of...
  • ‘Barring spouses will make US less attractive’ WASHINGTON: The Trump administration’s proposal to withdraw the provision of giving work permits to the spouses of the H-1B visa workers, most of them Indians, will make America less attractive...
  • Gendered Islamophobia taking huge toll One in every five Canadian women is born outside of the country. However, despite diverse ethnic backgrounds, many communities face discriminatory hurdles others may never witness in their lifetimes. This...
  • Embassy in India to hold US Visa Day NEW DELHI: Announcing the Visa Day for this year on June 6, US Consul-General George H Hogeman has advised students to “listen carefully” to the questions asked during the visa...
  • Getting naked for US visa, but Aadhaar..? KOCHI: Taking on those questioning the government’s Aadhaar program, Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam has said there were people willing to “get naked before the white man” to procure an American...
  • Maha probes fake UK passport, visa scam MUMBAI: Maharashtra government will set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the fake passport and visa scam exposed by authorities in the United Kingdom, Minister of State for...
  • Orange County fighting California sanctuary law SANTA ANA, CALIF.: California and its Democratic-controlled Legislature have built a reputation for leading resistance against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. But at the local level, there’s a backlash brewing....
  • Christian pastors fast for immigration reform BOSTON: A group of Christian leaders and advocates are fasting to bring attention to immigration issues impacting members of their congregations. Advocacy and legal services group Agencia ALPHA is working...
  • In-state immigrant tuition bill halted NASHVILLE, Tenn.: A bill to offer in-state tuition for Tennessee public college students whose parents brought or kept them in the country illegally has stalled because House leadership won’t let...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.