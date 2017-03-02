Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are dating for quite sometime. They are slowly and steadily making their relationship public. First, they were spotted on secret dates but now they have started going out together for social outings. Varun and Natasha made a grand entry at Shahid Kapoor’s pre-birthday party hand-in-hand.

The ‘Badlapur’ actor confirmed dating Natasha Dalal. He said, “I am cool about it. In fact, I’ve always been cool about it. There’s nothing to hide. I just don’t want the focus to shift from my career to the relationship. That’s why I don’t talk much about it.”

“I see it (relationship) reaching a good place. She’s quite a handful, so full credit to her for sticking by me. She’s one of the best people I’ve come across in my life,” he added.