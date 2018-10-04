Something went wrong with the connection!

Happy not being very famous: Sanya Malhotra

October 04
15:35 2018
MUMBAI: Sanya Malhotra returns to screen with “Pataakha”, two years after her debut “Dangal”, and the actor says she had her goals set – wait patiently for the best film and not chase stardom.

Sanya won critical acclaim for her debut, which was produced and headlined by Aamir Khan.
“I have learnt to have patience. You have to wait for the next best after your debut. Post ‘Dangal’, I knew I didn’t want to do any film where I’m just there. I’m happy for not being very famous and not being all over on social media platforms,” Sanya told PTI.
Her idea of waiting for the right film is also partly based on one of Aamir’s advices to her and her “Dangal” co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh.

“Going slow in my career makes me happy. Aamir used to tell me and Fatima ‘don’t do more than two films a year’. (But) I did three films a year! When he got to know I signed all these, he said ‘you’re doing so many movies!'”
The actor says her life has changed in a “lovely way” post the blockbuster debut and things have become easy.
From going through a phase of not having money or films in her hand, Sanya feels blessed to have a lineup of projects ready for release, including Ritesh Batra’s “Photograph” featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer “Badhaai Ho.”

In “Pataakha”, Sanya will be playing one of the two warring sisters. The film, much like her debut, is set in a village and the 26-year-old actor says she is drawn to such stories as she has “nothing to lose”.
“I started out with ‘Dangal’ where I’m not looking like a conventional heroine, where the emphasis was more on the character. What I learnt from that was even if you’re doing a conventional film, you can’t go on set unprepared.”
Sanya says though she is coming from a hugely successful debut, she is not carrying any baggage to prove herself to people.

“I have no pressure to deliver a hit film. I don’t approach a script that way. I have no fear of going wrong too because I might go wrong and that’s ok. I’ve seen days when I had no work. I had no money, still I was enjoying the ride.
“I have no pressure to be anywhere or become anything. I am taking it all in,” she adds.
Based on Charan Singh Pathik’s short story “Do Behnein”, “Pataakha” also features Radhika Madan. PTI

FOg Diwali Mela

