Harmonious coexistence of different faiths beauty of India: PM

AJMER: In a message on the 807th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday the harmonious coexistence of different faiths and communities is the “beauty of our country”.

Modi’s message was read out by Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi who presented a ‘chadar’ on behalf of the Prime Minister at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

The ‘chadar’ was handed over to a delegation comprising heads of both ‘anjumans’ of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah and the Ajmer Sharif Dargah Committee in New Delhi on Saturday.

Naqvi said PM Modi is working with a commitment towards national security by adopting “zero tolerance” policy against terrorism, asserting that the country is in safe hands.

Modi said in his message: “Harmonious coexistence of different religions, communities, beliefs and faith in India is the beauty of our country. Various saints, pir and fakirs in our country have given message of peace, unity and harmony time to time. They have played a key role in spreading message of discipline, decency and self- restraint.”

He hailed Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti as a symbol of great spiritual traditions of India.

“His service to the humanity will inspire generations to come. On the annual Urs of this great Sufi Saint, I express my tributes to him through sending ‘chadar’ at Dargah Ajmer Sharif,” Modi said.

Urs in Ajmer commemorates the death anniversary of Moinuddin Chishti.

Naqvi said the Prime Minister believes in legacy of Sufi saints to protect human values and justice and was working as a “warrior against terrorism”.

India’s spiritual and Sufi culture is guarantee of ensuring humanity and peace by defeating and demolishing terrorism and all other forms of violence, he said.

Naqvi read out the message of the Prime Minister in which he conveyed greetings and best wishes to followers of Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in India and abroad on the occasion of annual Urs.

On the occasion, Naqvi also laid the foundation stone for the Khwaja Gharib Nawaz University at Kayad Vishramsthali, to be established by the Ajmer Dargah Committee. He also inaugurated Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dispensary (OPD) at Dargah Apartment, Civil Line, Ajmer.

Addressing people during the event, Naqvi said India is in safe hands and there will be no compromise with the security of the country and its people.

He said the organizations and people involved in terror activities by using Islam as their “security cover” are the biggest enemy of the religion.

“India is a role model for the entire world for social and communal harmony. We will have to strengthen this fabric of social harmony and unity,” he said. PTI

Comments

comments