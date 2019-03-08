Something went wrong with the connection!

HarperCollins to be sales, distribution partner of Juggernaut Books

March 08
16:24 2019
NEW DELHI: All sales and distribution for Juggernaut Books’ print list will be handled by HarperCollins India from now on, the two publishing houses have announced.

This move is aimed at providing Juggernaut Books and their authors a much wider reach and visibility across the Indian subcontinent and beyond.

Founder and Publisher of Juggernaut Books, Chiki Sarkar, said her team is “delighted to be working with HarperCollins and the dynamic Ananth Padmanabhan and his brilliant team”.

HarperCollins India CEO Ananth Padmanabhan said the publishing house has been focusing on quality and growth and “this collaboration is one more step”.

Focused on the growing smartphone usage in India, Juggernaut aims to give readers and authors a digital as well as a traditional publishing platform.

In addition to this, its self-publishing arm, Juggernaut Selects, is a platform where aspiring writers can submit their work, find over readers and be discovered by its editors.

According to Juggernaut Books CEO Simran Khara, “We have had an outstanding two and a half years with books that have been both hits and critically acclaimed. In this next phase, as we work towards doubling our revenues, we have chosen to go with HarperCollins India as our sales and distribution partner. We are excited by their growth and vision and look forward to partnering with them.” PTI

