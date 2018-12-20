Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Harsh Vardhan Shringla appointed new Indian Ambassador to US

December 20
17:05 2018
NEW DELHI: Seasoned diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla was Thursday appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the United States.

Shringla, a 1984-batch Indian Foreign Service diplomat will succeed Navtej Sarna. “He is expected to take up the assignment shortly,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

At present, Shringla is serving as Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

Senior diplomat Riva Ganguly Das, presently Director General of Indian Council for Cultural Relations, has been appointed as new High Commissioner to Bangladesh. PTI

