Haryana MoU with Patanjali for herbal forest

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Forest Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Patanjali Anusandhan Sansthan Divya Yog Mandir Trust, Haridwar for developing World Herbal Forest in Morni in district Panchkula.

While Haryana Additional Chief Secretary Forests, R R Jowel signed the MoU on behalf of the Forests Department, Acharya Balkrishna signed on behalf of the Trust in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, State’s Health and Ayush Minister Anil Vij, Forests Minister Rao Narbir Singh and Finance Minister Abhimanyu.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that World herbal Forest would be developed over an area of about 53,000 acres with the technical and knowledge support of Patanjali Anusandhan Sansthan, an official release said here.

“This will not only help in promotion of herbal and medicinal plants, but will also assist to promote forest tourism in the State. This herbal forest will bring Haryana on the world map where botanists and researchers from around the globe will visit,” Khattar added.

Khattar also said that the land in Morni would remain either with local people or with the Forests department.

“The people will also obtain new technique of cultivation.

Apart from the conservation of existing plants, a variety of about 25,000 medicinal plants and herbs found in the country will be planted in this area,” he said.

The forest would be divided into clusters for plantation.

He said that Patanjali Anusandhan Sansthan would provide its expertise free of cost for developing the herbal forest.

The Sansthan would identify plants, select suitable area for plantation, and provide scientific assistance.

Acharya Balkrishna said that it was not a commercial tie up between Patanjali and the Haryana Forests department.

He, however, said that the Sansthan would provide its scientific and technical support to develop Morni forest as herbal forest.

He said that out of the 4.5 lakh varieties of plants, Patanjali’s scientists and experts have identified about 60,000 medicinal and herbal varieties which are being documented.

“Patanjali has not taken any land from the government for this ambitious project and our objective is only to develop the Morni forest as an attractive forest,” he added. -PTI