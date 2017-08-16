Hasya Kavis from India win hearts & mind

CHICAGO: Hindi Premi Sangh headed by a front ranking community activist Gurbachan Kaur would not have done better than inviting three top notch Hasya Kavis from India to entertain Chicagoans and thereby further the cause of Hindi language in this part of the world.

The three Indian poets – Sardar Manjit Singh, Tej Narayan Sharma and Rashmi Sanan – came here last week and stole the hearts and mind of Hindi lovers across Chicago for two days presenting them in their impeccable style and manner Hindi ghazal, poems, shayari and jokes for nearly three hours.

The first presentation was at Jalaram Mandir and Chicago elites were joined by the Indian Consul OP Meena. The show was deemed such a success that some felt there should be a chance to have second showing for some of the ardent fans of Hindi poems and ghazals who were left out or could not attend.

Immediately, the Hindi Premi Sangh top brass backed by Jigar Shah of Shivalay temple in Chicago downtown organized another three-hour presentation and to say the least the Hindi poets were again in their element winning the unqualified applause from audience. Many felt that this type of show would not only be hugely entertaining but also would go a long way in promoting the Hindi cause. They all complimented Gurbachan Kaur for her initial initiative; a Jigar Shah for the second presentation.

The Hasya Kavi Sammelan commenced with Sardar Manjit Singh taking the charge and he had such a sway over the audience with his short quips, jokes and poems that many in the audience wanted him to continue till the end. But they were not disappointed in that the lady poet Rashmi Sanan proved equal to the task. She not only touched the mind of the audience but also their heart with her melodious voice and singing of her own poems – especially that related to daughter. For a short period of time – she had to go to Ohio – which she was there on the stage, those attending the show wanted her to go on and on.

The last came Tej Narayan Sharma and after a slow start he fully enlivened the atmosphere with his jokes, shayrari and recitation of his poems and satirical versus. He was also a master in his own way and he proved that he was not less competent to win the audience than any of his colleagues. The audience too at the end found it difficult as to whom to crown as the best performer for the evening

The Cultural and Artistic Director of Shivalya, Jigar Shah welcomed the audience and introduced the poets acting as Master of Ceremony as well. He mentioned that it was the very first kind of event which happened in Downtown Chicago and all the Hindi arts and literature lovers enjoyed the evening. As the event was very well received by the community, Shivalya Hindu Cultural center would do more hosting such events in future.

Gurbachan Kaur, the founding president of Hindi Premi Sangh emceed the event at Jalaram Mandir. She welcomed the audience as well as the Indian Consul OP Meena. She one by one introduced the poets and then honored them with the presentation of Shawls. Ms Kaur also honored Consul OP Meena presenting him with a flower bouquet and she took opportunity to invite all those present to the

celebration of Hindi Divas planned on September 9 in Naperville, a south west suburb of Chicago. She pointed out that the celebration of Hindi Divas would be a grand event with so many competitive talents – young and adults – actively participating in the program

Ramesh Soparawla

India Post News Service

