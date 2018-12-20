Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

HC dismisses plea for namaz at Ayodhya disputed site, fines petitioner Rs 5 lakh

HC dismisses plea for namaz at Ayodhya disputed site, fines petitioner Rs 5 lakh
December 20
17:04 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court Thursday rejected a petition seeking permission to offer ‘namaz’ at the disputed site in Ayodhya while imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the petitioner saying the appeal was filed for “cheap publicity”.

Justices DK Arora and Alok Mathur of the Lucknow bench of the high court passed the order on the petition of Al-Rahman Trust, which had requested the court to give permission to offer namaz at the dipsuted site.

The court termed the petition as an attempt to gain “cheap publicity” and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the petitioner.

The court directed District Magistrate Faizabad to realise the fine amount if it is not deposited by the Trust. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


Star to Hotstar

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Congress revival last till Parliamentary elections?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.