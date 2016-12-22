HC quashes J-K’s order on weeding out so called ‘deadwood’

JAMMU: In a setback to the state government, Jammu and Kashmir High Court has quashed its order of compulsory retirement of six officials under its policy of weeding out the so called “deadwood”.

Justice Alok Aradhe set aside the June order of compulsorily retirement and directed the state to reinstate the petitioners and award all consequential benefits, within a period of one month.

Justice Aradhe delivered the verdict yesterday after hearing a battery of lawyers who had argued for the petitioners yesterday, whereas Senior Additional Advocate General (AAG) Seema Shekhar appeared for the state.

As many as 29 petitions were listed and six were heard at length and decided by the court which quashed the government’s compulsorily retirement order of the employees.–PTI