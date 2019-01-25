Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Health Ministry bans 80 more fixed-dose combination drugs NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has banned 80 more fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs which include antibiotics, painkillers, medicines used for treating fungal and bacterial infections, hypertension and anxiety, officials...
  • Tulsi Gabbard apologizes for her remarks on LGBTQ WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential aspirant Tulsi Gabbard has apologised for her past remarks that were critical of the LGBTQ community, saying now she has a strong commitment to fight for their...
  • IIT Mandi test detects kidney damage early SHIMLA: Researchers at IIT Mandi have developed a novel system that can detect early signs of kidney damage by measuring even low levels of a protein marker in urine and...
  • Patna bans fish sale for 15 days PATNA: The Bihar government has banned sale, transportation and storage of fish for 15 days in Patna Municipal Corporation area, after reports confirmed presence of toxic chemical formalin in samples....
  • Bir Billing: Paragliding in the land of Tibetan monasteries Bir is a small town located in the state of Himachal Pradesh in northern India. Bir Billing is a popular destination for adventures sports such as paragliding, treks and also...
  • Aviation growth engine for development: Rao MUMBAI: Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao has said the aviation sector is going to be the growth engine for future progress and development. Speaking at the valedictory session of the two-day...
  • OYO plans centre of excellence in Kolkata Kolkata: Hospitality firm OYO Hotels and Rooms has said it is planning a centre of excellence for training and capacity building in the city. The company has also made an...
  • PM offers prayers at Padmanabhaswamy temple THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the centuries-old Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple here, known as one of the 108 ‘divyadesams’ of Lord Vishnu. Modi, who entered the sprawling shrine...
  • Hoteliers request Dalai Lama to host ‘Kal Chakra’ puja DHARAMSHALA: A group of Dharamshala hoteliers have written to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama requesting him to host a ‘Kal Chakra’ puja here in an effort to increase the tourist...
  • Dredging of Wular Lake to be expedited JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik reviewed the progress of conservation and eco-restoration of the Wular Lake here last week and directed officials to expedite dredging of the...
  

Health Ministry bans 80 more fixed-dose combination drugs

Health Ministry bans 80 more fixed-dose combination drugs
January 25
11:47 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has banned 80 more fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs which include antibiotics, painkillers, medicines used for treating fungal and bacterial infections, hypertension and anxiety, officials said here.
A notification was issued by the government, stating that the ban has come into force since January 11, they said. With this, the total number of banned FDCs now stand at 405. Another 325 drugs were banned in September last year.

The latter, however, remain available on account of the legal challenge mounted by affected pharma firms, the officials said.
A fixed-dose combination contains two or more drugs combined in a fixed ratio of doses, available as a single dose.
“Eighty new FDCs have been banned under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 (23 of 1940), which prohibits the manufacture, sale and distribution of these drugs,” a senior Health Ministry official said.

According to the notification, some of the drugs that have been banned include antibiotics like Cefglobe OZ, Taxim -OZ, drugs used for treating bacterial and fungal infections like Orflaz kit and Vaginobact, hypertension drugs like Telipril H and Loram H and anti anxiety drug Resta (combination of Paracetamol+ Alprazolam).
These drugs were banned on the recommendation of the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB), which examined the rationality and safety of these FDCs.
These FDCs are among over 294 drugs that were banned in 2007, but the pharma companies approached court, sources said.
Later, the matter reached the Supreme Court, which sent it to the DTAB to examine their efficacy, they said.

On December 15, 2017, the DTAB submitted its recommendations and the apex court accepted their suggestions and recommended that certain FDCs, out of 294 FDCs, are not rational and are required to be prohibited or withdrawn, sources said.
In September last year, the Health Ministry banned 325 FDCs, out of which the Supreme Court allowed the sale of three drugs, including Saridon. The ban on the other FDCs was challenged, they said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT

Land Sea Homes

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Only 5 Days left to Find how Internationally Bench Marked Education looks like! Find out January 26! @BASISIndSV (B… https://t.co/9T1yG0o1VN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2019, 5:56 am

RT @IndiaToday: Here is everything you must know about the much-revered seer #ShivakumaraSwamiji who passed away at the age of 111 https:/…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 10:59 am

Salman Khan is returning as Inspector Chulbul Pandey in the third installment of the ‘Dabangg’ franchise !… https://t.co/uYxL9sQLLk
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 6:21 am

Film choices are a reflection of her as a person. Read why Actress Tabu feels this. https://t.co/ux3mGOPc9g #tabu… https://t.co/G0F2WERR2j
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 6:19 am

Polls

Is 10% quota for economically backwards a gimmick?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook





POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Health Ministry bans 80 more fixed-dose combination drugs NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has banned 80 more fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs which include antibiotics, painkillers, medicines used for treating fungal and bacterial infections, hypertension and anxiety, officials...
  • Tulsi Gabbard apologizes for her remarks on LGBTQ WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential aspirant Tulsi Gabbard has apologised for her past remarks that were critical of the LGBTQ community, saying now she has a strong commitment to fight for their...
  • IIT Mandi test detects kidney damage early SHIMLA: Researchers at IIT Mandi have developed a novel system that can detect early signs of kidney damage by measuring even low levels of a protein marker in urine and...
  • Patna bans fish sale for 15 days PATNA: The Bihar government has banned sale, transportation and storage of fish for 15 days in Patna Municipal Corporation area, after reports confirmed presence of toxic chemical formalin in samples....
  • Bir Billing: Paragliding in the land of Tibetan monasteries Bir is a small town located in the state of Himachal Pradesh in northern India. Bir Billing is a popular destination for adventures sports such as paragliding, treks and also...
  • Aviation growth engine for development: Rao MUMBAI: Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao has said the aviation sector is going to be the growth engine for future progress and development. Speaking at the valedictory session of the two-day...
  • OYO plans centre of excellence in Kolkata Kolkata: Hospitality firm OYO Hotels and Rooms has said it is planning a centre of excellence for training and capacity building in the city. The company has also made an...
  • PM offers prayers at Padmanabhaswamy temple THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the centuries-old Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple here, known as one of the 108 ‘divyadesams’ of Lord Vishnu. Modi, who entered the sprawling shrine...
  • Hoteliers request Dalai Lama to host ‘Kal Chakra’ puja DHARAMSHALA: A group of Dharamshala hoteliers have written to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama requesting him to host a ‘Kal Chakra’ puja here in an effort to increase the tourist...
  • Dredging of Wular Lake to be expedited JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik reviewed the progress of conservation and eco-restoration of the Wular Lake here last week and directed officials to expedite dredging of the...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.