Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Health official warns of fake marijuana

Health official warns of fake marijuana
April 24
15:40 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BALTIMORE: Baltimore’s health commissioner is joining the call urging people to stay away from fake marijuana as cases of severe bleeding by users tick upward.
Dr. Leana Wen says synthetic cannabinoids, frequently touted as natural products, are in fact “extremely dangerous.” In a statement, she says the substance has untested chemical compounds that can have “devastating effects for users.”
Fake marijuana likely contaminated with rat poison has recently killed three people in Illinois. It’s caused bleeding in more than 100 others in at least four other states, including Maryland.
Symptoms include excessive bleeding, elevated blood pressure, and bruising.
Maryland health authorities have reported four hospitalizations of synthetic weed users.
Synthetic cannabinoids are man-made chemicals sprayed onto dried plant material or sold as liquids to be used in e-cigarettes. AP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Vice President Naidu launches Assam cashless health scheme GUWAHATI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has launched a health scheme of the Assam government that offers free medical care of up to Rs 2 lakh for every individual from...
  • Mobile application on diabetes launched NEW DELHI: In order to enable people to access essential diabetes care, a mobile application has been launched by the George Institute for Global Health, India under its the “Impact...
  • Ayushman services through wellness centers CHANDIGARH: Ayushman Bharat or the National Healthcare Protection Scheme (NHPS) will provide healthcare services through health and wellness centers, a Niti Aayog member has said. While making a presentation on...
  • Program to reduce stunting in 235 districts NEW DELHI: The government will cover 235 districts in the second phase of its Poshan Abhiyaan which aims to reduce stunting, under-nutrition, anemia among children, women and adolescent girls along...
  • 53 doctors suspended over ‘fake’ certificates MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has summoned 53 doctors for questioning, amid allegations that they procured fake passing certificates for the additional degree courses of the College of Physicians...
  • Doc suspended for thrashing woman patient FEROZEPUR: A government doctor, who allegedly thrashed a woman patient at the Civil Hospital here, has been suspended by the Punjab Health department. Khushaldeep Singh has been suspended and sent...
  • Push to expedite work on new AIIMS in Bathinda CHANDIGARH: Union minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal has asked the Punjab government to expedite the construction of an approach road to the AIIMS work site in Bathinda. The...
  • Global event for youths with disabilities NEW DELHI: India will host the Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities (GITC) this year, which is expected to be attended by people from 24 Asia-Pacific countries. The event...
  • Israeli firm marketing portable ECG monitors If your doctor orders an electrocardiogram (ECG) to check your heart rhythm and blood flow or to diagnose a heart attack, a technician will stick 10 or 12 adhesive electrodes...
  • Health official warns of fake marijuana BALTIMORE: Baltimore’s health commissioner is joining the call urging people to stay away from fake marijuana as cases of severe bleeding by users tick upward. Dr. Leana Wen says synthetic...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.