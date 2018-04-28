Something went wrong with the connection!

Held ‘extensive, fruitful’ talks with Xi, says Modi in Chinese social media Weibo

April 28
WUHAN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he held “extensive and fruitful” talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their first round of two-day informal summit here.

“I am very pleased to meet with President Xi Jinping in Wuhan. We conducted extensive and fruitful talks and exchanged opinions on strengthening India-China relations and other international issues,” Modi said in a post in the popular Chinese social media Weibo, where he has 1,83,112 followers.

“Thank you, President Xi Jinping, for the wonderful gesture of personally accompanying me in the Hubei Provincial Museum. The Museum is home to great facets of Chinese history and culture,” he said. PTI

