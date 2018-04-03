Something went wrong with the connection!

HGS acquires AxisPoint Health for $14 mn
NEW DELHI: Hinduja Global Solutions Limited (HGS) said its subsidiary in the US will acquire AxisPoint Health for USD 14 million, a move that will strengthen HGS healthcare portfolio with new capabilities in clinical services segment.

HGS Population Health LLC, USA, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CMH Services Subsidiary LLC, USA (that operates under the trade name of AxisPoint Health, HGS said in a BSE filing.

It added that the cash deal is expected to close in the next 15 days.

AxisPoint Health offers care management, nurse advice line and analytics services, including CarePoint, GuidePoint and Analytix. With around 400 employees, the companys revenues for the 12 months ended December 2017 was around USD 60 million.

HGS gains access to over 20 new clients across leading commercial plans, Blues plans and state Medicaid programmes, the filing said.

“The acquisition of AxisPoint adds a strategic capability to our healthcare portfolio by strengthening our presence in the clinical services segment, and specifically in the population health management space. Combined with our existing services, we see a huge opportunity to cross-sell solutions to the Payer industry,? HGS CEO Partha DeSarkar said.

The newly-added portfolio of services opens up an addressable market opportunity of USD 3 billion for HGS. PTI

