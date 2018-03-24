Something went wrong with the connection!

‘Hichki’ one of the most enjoyable films in a long time: Aamir
MUMBAI: Superstar Aamir Khan has praised good friend Rani Mukerji’s latest release “Hichki”, calling it one of the “most enjoyable” movies he has watched in a long time.

Aamir saw the film in a special screening held in Jodhpur, where the actor is shooting for “Thugs of Hindostan”.
“Just saw one of the most enjoyable films in a long time. Great story, amazing performances, superb film. Thoroughly enjoyed it. It’s called ‘Hichki’. Please don’t miss it. Thank you Rani, Siddharth, Neeraj Kabi and the entire cast of young students, you were absolutely amazing,” he tweeted.

“Hichki” is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma.-PTI

