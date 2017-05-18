Hillary Clinton launches “Onward Together”

Washington: Hillary Clinton, the former Democratic presidential candidate, commenced ‘Onward Together’, her new political action group. This initiation has been taken to fight the President Donald Trump’s agenda and raise funds for five distinguished revolutionary groups; Swing Left, Emerge America, Colour of Change, Indivisible and Run for Something.

“I believe more fiercely than ever that citizen engagement at every level is central to a strong and vibrant democracy,” Clinton claimed during the launch. “More than ever, I believe citizen engagement is vital to our democracy. I’m so inspired by everyone stepping up to organize and lead” she added.

According to its website, this group aims to advance progressive values, while reminding the users that the former Secretary of State had won around 66 million votes during the Presidential elections.

“This year hasn’t been what I envisioned, but I know what I’m still fighting for: a kinder, big-hearted, inclusive America. Onward!,” Clinton tweeted on Monday. -PTI

