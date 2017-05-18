Please set up your API key!

India Post

Hillary Clinton launches “Onward Together”

May 18
09:04 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Washington: Hillary Clinton, the former Democratic presidential candidate, commenced ‘Onward Together’, her new political action group. This initiation has been taken to fight the President Donald Trump’s agenda and raise funds for five distinguished revolutionary groups; Swing Left, Emerge America, Colour of Change, Indivisible and Run for Something.

“I believe more fiercely than ever that citizen engagement at every level is central to a strong and vibrant democracy,” Clinton claimed during the launch. “More than ever, I believe citizen engagement is vital to our democracy. I’m so inspired by everyone stepping up to organize and lead” she added.

According to its website, this group aims to advance progressive values, while reminding the users that the former Secretary of State had won around 66 million votes during the Presidential elections.

“This year hasn’t been what I envisioned, but I know what I’m still fighting for: a kinder, big-hearted, inclusive America. Onward!,” Clinton tweeted on Monday. -PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top




  • E-paper




  • Subscribe To Our Mailing List


    Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

    Enter your email address:

    other subscribing options
  • Facebook

  • Comments

    comments

  • Download Media Kit




ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  • CBI raids Chidambaram and son’s premises New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation raided the house of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram as well as his son, Karti Chidambaram on 16th May, 2017, after a case...
  • Blake Lively to star in Nick Cassavetes’ next Los Angeles: Gossip Girl starrer Blake Lively has been selected for a Mixed Martial Arts action movie “Bruised”. Directed by Nick Cassavetes, the actress will be playing the role of...
  • Rupee goes down 6 Paise against Dollar Mumbai: The Indian Rupee took a minor drop of 6 paise, creating its value of 64.11 against the US Dollar in the opening session on May 16, 2017. However, according...
  • Hillary Clinton launches “Onward Together” Washington: Hillary Clinton, the former Democratic presidential candidate, commenced ‘Onward Together’, her new political action group. This initiation has been taken to fight the President Donald Trump’s agenda and raise...
  • BSF Official kills Pakistani intruder at Gurdaspur New Delhi: On March 27, 2017, a Pakistani intruder was shot dead by a BSF official in the Gurdaspur area in Punjab. The incident took place along the International Border,...
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.