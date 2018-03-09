Hillary Clinton on private visit to Indore from Sunday

INDORE: Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will arrive here on a private visit on Sunday, a senior police official said today.

“Clinton will be in the city for a couple of days and she may visit nearby tourist places between March 11-13,” Indore Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harinarayanchari Mishra said.

During the 2016 US presidential elections, Clinton, who was the Democratic presidential nominee was defeated by Republican rival Donald Trump.-PTI

