Hina pushed NRI cause with Indian leaders

CHICAGO: A woman community activist and President of Chicago Indo-US Lions Club, Hina Trivedi made huge efforts to have a strong bridge between USA and India relationships through one to one meetings political leaders and dignitaries during her recent visit to India.

Hina Trivedi was invited as a Delegate to Pravasi Bhartiya Divas 2017 held in Bangalore in India wherein she could meet and talk with a good number of political big wigs including External Affairs top brass V.K.Singh and M.J.Akbar, CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, CM of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh, CM of Haryana Manoharlal Khattar and CM of Arunachal Pradesh Takam Pario

She took this opportunity to talk to them about the issues facing NRIs in general and a bit specifically about Indians living in USA. She also raised many issues visiting NRIs are facing during their visit to India and this covered the converting demonetized notes held by them

She urged them to create more awareness about India and issues facing the country among 2nd and 3rd generation Indians through social, business and other prospective programs which in turn would lead them to be active in building strong future relationships between both the countries.

She visited Pravasi Haryana Divas 2017 held in Gurgaon and Vibrant Gujarat 2017. She also attended various programs of International Associations of Lions Clubs in India. During her India visit, she also went to various cities and villages of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra , Delhi and Haryana and pitched for “Swacch Bharat Abhiyan” and helping poor children’s living in slums or on streets with food and clothes.

Suresh Shah