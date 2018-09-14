Hindi Day 2018: Why it is celebrated on September 14 this special day

Hindi Day is commended the nation over on September 14, consistently to control the developing English dialect and overlooking the Hindi. On September 14, 1949, following two long periods of freedom, Hindi was announced an Official Language by a vote in the Constituent Assembly and Since at that point, each year on September 14, it has been praised as Hindi Day. How about we know when and how the act of observing Hindi Day began.

Hindi was first recognized as the official language on September 14, 1949. After that every year this day is celebrated as Hindi Day. When the country was liberated from the rule of the British in 1947, there was a big question about the language in front of the country. The question was what would be the national language of India.

This inquiry was imperative, subsequent to considering enough Hindi and English were chosen as the new country’s dialect. The Constituent Assembly acknowledged the Hindi written in Devnagari content as the official dialect of the country.

The exceptional element of Hindi is that in the way in which the word is articulated, it is additionally composed in the content. On September 14, 1949, Hindi got the official status of Hindi. 77% of the general population in India compose, read, talk and comprehend Hindi. Hindi is additionally part of their work.

The nation’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had said that thinking about the noteworthiness of this day, the Hindi Day will be praised on September 14 consistently. Clarify; World Hindi Day is additionally celebrated on January 10.

