Hindi Library has a grand opening

CHICAGO: The seven year old Hindi Lovers Club in Chicago decided to celebrate the Indian Republic Day in a novel way by formally launching its much talked about program of Hindi Library for promoting the Indian national language in this part of the world.

As explained by Gurbachan Kaur Neelam, the main force behind the Club, “this is one more attempt to promote Hindi overseas.” The event started with the ribbon cutting ceremony at the library room by Chief Guest Birbal Anand, Consul at the Indian Consulate in Chicago.

This was followed by lighting of the lamp in front of the library room by the Consul and other distinguished guests. A famous Chicagoland singer Bharti Desai rendered Saraswati Vandana , the most appropriate way to propitiate the Goddess of learning.

The event started outside the Library room with the Ganesh Vandana dance by young Pujita Jain. Veteran singer Rewatiji sang a popular song Aye malik tere bande hum. The kids and adult students from the Hindi class run by the Club showcased their talents in Hindi learning. Rakesh Malhotra, Anil Yesudas and Rajashree entertained more than sixty plus audience by their Hindi poetry recitals.

Highly impressed Consul Birbal Anand congratulated the Club’s founder Gurbachan Kaur Neelam for her initiative to promote Hindi in Chicagoland and promised to give full support to Hindi library from the Consulate office. The Guests of Honor Nimish Jani, Sunil Shah and Ram Krishna Shah gave brief speeches to encourage the work of the Hindi Lovers Club.

The event ended with a thank you note by Gurbachan Kaur Neelam and a brief intro of the Club’s new monthly discussion forum ‘Tea and Talk’ by Sanjana Das Shongha. Shobhna Johri briefed on the upcoming election’s need of Hindi judges. The evening ended with the serving of refreshments.

Harish Rao

