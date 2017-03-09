Hindu woman axed to death in Pak

ISLAMABAD: A Hindu woman has been axed to death by a group of unidentified persons in Pakistan’s restive southwestern Balochistan province, a media report said.

Zania Kumari, was attacked yesterday by the group in Baba Kot area of Nasirabad district and escaped after the murder, police was quoted as saying by the Dawn.

The cause of the attack remains unclear and police have registered a case against the killers, the report said.

Jalo Ram, Kumari’s brother said his sister was killed for no reason by “influential people” of the area. He appealed to the police to take action against the killers and provide security to his family.–PTI