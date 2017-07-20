Hoax Bomb threat at Mumbai’s Churchgate station

An unverified call was made to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Control Room on 13th July at 11 AM, warning them about a bomb being planted in the Churchgate station in Mumbai. The information was then conveyed to the Anti-Terrorist Squad, Crime Branch.

A team of ATS as well as the local police officials soon began searching for the bomb. Along with that, a dog squad was also called for the investigation.

However, the officials later reported that it was a hoax call, which spread a panic attack among the commuters. –News Source

