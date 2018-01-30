Home sales up slightly in Maine

AUGUSTA, MAINE: The Maine Association of Realtors says home sales in the state increased very slightly last year.

The association says sales increased by a little less than one percent. The median sales price for homes sold last year was $200,000, which was a 5.6 percent increase from the previous year.

Association president Kim Gleason says 2017 was “a year of ups and downs” in the housing market. There wasn’t much inventory for sale in this first six months of the year, but sales picked up in the final two quarters.

Sales for the month of December were up a little more than 2 percent, which was twice the national average.

Home sales increased by the highest percentage in Franklin County and decreased the most in Lincoln County.-AP

