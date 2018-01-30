Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Home sales up slightly in Maine

Home sales up slightly in Maine
January 30
08:56 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

AUGUSTA, MAINE: The Maine Association of Realtors says home sales in the state increased very slightly last year.
The association says sales increased by a little less than one percent. The median sales price for homes sold last year was $200,000, which was a 5.6 percent increase from the previous year.
Association president Kim Gleason says 2017 was “a year of ups and downs” in the housing market. There wasn’t much inventory for sale in this first six months of the year, but sales picked up in the final two quarters.
Sales for the month of December were up a little more than 2 percent, which was twice the national average.
Home sales increased by the highest percentage in Franklin County and decreased the most in Lincoln County.-AP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.