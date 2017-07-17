Please set up your API key!

India Post

Host Kamal Haasan defends Tamil Bigg Boss

July 17
12:08 2017
Chennai: Host of the Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss and known actor Kamal Haasan slashed his critics by saying that he wasn’t a soft target and foul words are being spoken everyday in the society.

This all began when Hindu Makkal Katchi filed a complaint with the commissioner of police, stating that the show was airing obscene content and demeaning the Tamil culture. The complain demanded not only the arrest of actor Kamal Haasan, but also the 14 contestant of the show.

“What is so objectionable about the content in Bigg Boss that is against Tamil culture” the Chachi 420 actor asked, while stating that he trusted the judiciary and believed that it would protect him. -News Source

