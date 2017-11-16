Hotstar brings best Indian entertainment to US

NEW YORK: Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform synonymous for changing the landscape of digital content consumption in India, is now available in the United States. Hotstar will treat users in the US to a highly evolved video streaming experience and attention to quality while they enjoy the best of Indian entertainment from everyone’s favorite Star TV channels.

Hotstar makes a splash at New York’s iconic attraction, Times Square, where passers-by are in for a feast of colors and glamour. Presenting a glimpse of the eclectic entertainment, the screens showcase the range of content from the hottest cricket action, Pro Kabaddi league and other premium sports, to the best in television drama and the biggest movie titles from across India.

Hotstar is your ticket to India’s leading TV shows, movies and sports available in 8 languages. In line with its offering to watch your favorite content on demand anywhere, anytime, Hotstar is available across a variety of devices and on platforms like the Apple Store, Google play store, Roku and Amazon fire stick.

Apart from showcasing the content from Star’s leading channels like Star Plus, Star Bharat, Star Gold in Hindi and Star Jalsha, Star Maa, Star Vijay and Asianet amongst the regional languages, the streaming platform also has a line-up of original shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, AIB and Tanhaiyan amongst others.

What is perhaps the biggest draw for all sporting enthusiasts is the upcoming Indian Premier League.

With Star India’s winning bid for the IPL, Hotstar will be home to the world’s greatest cricket spectacle come April with fans having the benefit of watching cricket across multiple languages.

With all its content in High Definition, Hotstar is for the Indian who is seeking premium Indian entertainment at world class quality.

